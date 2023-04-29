The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (batting .371 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .291 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Duran has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In five games this season (26.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Brito (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
