Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (batting .371 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and eight RBI), take on starter Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .291 with three doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In five games this season (26.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (21.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Brito (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.11 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
