Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .267.
- In 50.0% of his 22 games this season, Meyers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 22 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (18.2%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (2-1 with a 4.72 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In five games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
