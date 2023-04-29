On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .240 with seven doubles, five home runs and five walks.

Pena is batting .300 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Pena has had a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Pena has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 26 games (65.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

