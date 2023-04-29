Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Jung (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has four doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .269.
- Jung has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Jung has driven home a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.11 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
