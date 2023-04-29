Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .855, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .490 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (50.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (23.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (61.5%), including seven multi-run games (26.9%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 26 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Yankees will send Brito (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
