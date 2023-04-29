Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.402) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon has recorded a hit in 20 of 22 games this year (90.9%), including seven multi-hit games (31.8%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this season.
- Dubon has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 68.2% of his games this season (15 of 22), with two or more runs three times (13.6%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|9 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (100.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (54.5%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Phillies allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (2-1) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.72, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .252 batting average against him.
