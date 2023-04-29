The Texas Rangers (15-11) will rely on Marcus Semien when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (15-12) at Globe Life Field on Saturday, April 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+140). An 8.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (2-2, 5.20 ERA) vs Jhony Brito - NYY (2-2, 6.11 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 16 times and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 7-2 (77.8%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been posted as the underdog five times this season but have yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

