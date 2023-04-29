On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .246.
  • Grossman enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
  • In 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has picked up an RBI in six games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (19.0%).
  • He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.39).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
