Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Jhony Brito. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Yankees.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .246.
- Grossman enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .389 with two homers.
- In 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (14.3%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has picked up an RBI in six games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (19.0%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.39).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.11, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.