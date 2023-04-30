Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the mound, on April 30 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .255 with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 38th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on six occasions (23.1%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 50.0% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (57.7%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

