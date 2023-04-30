Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .658 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the mound, on April 30 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .255 with four doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 122nd and he is 38th in slugging.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this year (61.5%), with more than one hit on six occasions (23.1%).
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.2%, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 50.0% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this season (57.7%), including three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).
  • The Yankees surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • The Yankees are sending Cortes (3-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the lefty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.49), 20th in WHIP (1.059), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among pitchers who qualify.
