Brandon Marsh and Yordan Alvarez will hit the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average one home run per game to rank 21st in baseball with 26 total home runs.

Houston ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .375.

The Astros' .244 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (124 total runs).

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is fifth in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.206).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urquidy makes the start for the Astros, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.64 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Urquidy is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Urquidy enters this matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Rays L 8-3 Away Jose Urquidy Taj Bradley 4/25/2023 Rays W 5-0 Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies - Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants - Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants - Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants - Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Chris Flexen 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away Jose Urquidy Marco Gonzales

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.