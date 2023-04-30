The Houston Astros (14-13) will rely on Kyle Tucker when they host Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, April 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Phillies (+125). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Urquidy - HOU (1-2, 5.64 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PHI (0-4, 4.50 ERA)

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 17 games this season and won seven (41.2%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 5-7 (winning 41.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Over the last 10 games, the Astros were favored on the moneyline three times, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Phillies have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.

The Phillies have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Philadelphia and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

