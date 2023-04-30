Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .266 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Meyers has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 59th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th.
