Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, April 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 26 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

In 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (29.6%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (18.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with two or more RBI six times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings