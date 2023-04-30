Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, April 30 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .352 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In five games this year, he has homered (18.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Semien has an RBI in 13 of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 of 27 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (75.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings