Nestor Cortes Jr. will take the hill for the New York Yankees (15-13) on Sunday, April 30 against the Texas Rangers (16-11), who will answer with Martin Perez. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:35 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Yankees have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+105). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (3-1, 3.49 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (3-1, 2.60 ERA)

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 15 out of the 22 games, or 68.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

New York has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 4-1 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win four times (50%) in those games.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +500 - 2nd

