On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.425 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Grossman enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 22 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has had an RBI in six games this year (27.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings