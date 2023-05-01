The Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Jeremy Pena and Mike Yastrzemski have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +150 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the matchup.

Astros vs. Giants Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Astros -185 +150 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-2.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
    • Houston and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under in five straight games, with the average total set by bookmakers during that span being 7.9.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have put together an 8-10 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 44.4% of those games).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Houston has a record of 3-3 (50%).
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
  • In the 28 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-12-1).
  • The Astros have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-9 8-4 5-3 10-10 11-10 4-3

