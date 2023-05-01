The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers and his .486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ross Stripling and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .265 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.

In 24 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Meyers has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

