Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Monday, Kyle Tucker (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .286 with 19 walks and 10 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 17.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has an RBI in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (32.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (41 total, 1.5 per game).
- Stripling (0-1) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, April 23, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.