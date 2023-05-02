Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.784 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .267 with four doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 29th in slugging.
- Garcia has had a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 14 games this season (51.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (25.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (59.3%), including four multi-run games (14.8%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (54.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 34 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
