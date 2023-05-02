Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (coming off going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Giants.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has four doubles, three home runs and 21 walks while hitting .218.
- In 18 of 29 games this season (62.1%) Bregman has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (10.3%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (34.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 of 29 games (51.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 5.04 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Giants are sending DeSclafani (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (2.70), 12th in WHIP (.933), and 44th in K/9 (8.1).
