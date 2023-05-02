Tuesday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (16-13) going head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants (11-17) at 8:10 PM (on May 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Astros, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (3-0) for the Astros and Anthony DeSclafani (2-1) for the Giants.

Astros vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Houston has won three of its six games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 135 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.22).

Astros Schedule