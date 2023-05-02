Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (16-13) will host Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (11-17) at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, May 2, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-190). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup.

Astros vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (3-0, 2.37 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (2-1, 2.70 ERA)

Astros vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Astros and Giants matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Astros have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win five times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Giants have played as an underdog of +155 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) José Abreu 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+250)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL West -160 - 1st

