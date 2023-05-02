Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Dadonov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.

In six of 73 games this year, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dadonov has a point in 28 of 73 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Dadonov has had an assist in a game 24 times this season over 73 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Dadonov's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dadonov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.9%.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 9 33 Points 7 7 Goals 2 26 Assists 5

