Jamie Benn Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Benn Season Stats Insights
- Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).
- In 30 of 82 games this year Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- In 51 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.
- In 34 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Benn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.5% that he hits the over.
- There is a 38.5% chance of Benn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Benn Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|6
|78
|Points
|7
|33
|Goals
|2
|45
|Assists
|5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.