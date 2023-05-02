Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Robertson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +37).

Robertson has a goal in 36 games this year out of 82 games played, including multiple goals nine times.

Robertson has a point in 60 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 34 times.

In 42 of 82 games this season, Robertson has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 6 109 Points 7 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.