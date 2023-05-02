Tuesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Jalen Brunson and the Heat's Bam Adebayo as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2

Tuesday, May 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat beat the Knicks 108-101, led by Jimmy Butler with 25 points. RJ Barrett was the top scorer for the losing team with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM RJ Barrett 26 9 7 1 0 1 Jalen Brunson 25 5 7 1 0 0 Obi Toppin 18 8 0 1 0 4

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 11 4 2 0 0 Gabe Vincent 20 2 5 1 0 5 Kyle Lowry 18 5 6 1 4 3

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle paces the Knicks with 25.1 points per contest and 10.0 rebounds (ninth in league), while also posting 4.1 assists.

Brunson leads the Knicks at 6.2 assists per game, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 24.0 points.

Immanuel Quickley posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Barrett is posting 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest.

Josh Hart is putting up 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is putting up a team-leading 5.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41.0% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.4 5.2 4.2 1.5 0.2 1.3 Mitchell Robinson NY 7.8 11.0 1.2 1.1 2.8 0.0 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 6.6 3.1 1.1 0.3 0.0 Jalen Brunson NY 17.2 2.9 3.9 1.5 0.1 1.0 Gabe Vincent MIA 12.0 1.5 4.3 0.7 0.0 2.6 Immanuel Quickley NY 16.9 3.7 3.1 1.1 0.0 2.6

