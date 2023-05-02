Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker is hitting .277 with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has had a hit in 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits nine times (31.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (44.8%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (20.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.3 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 5.04 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.5 per game).
- DeSclafani (2-1) takes the mound for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.70 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
