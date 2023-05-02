Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 11 extra-base hits.
- In 67.9% of his games this season (19 of 28), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (35.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (17.9%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has an RBI in 13 of 28 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 60.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 25.0%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
