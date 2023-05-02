Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks on May 2, 2023
Marcus Semien is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers play at Globe Life Field on Tuesday (starting at 8:05 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Semien Stats
- Semien has six doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .268/.346/.455 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has four doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 30 RBI (28 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .267/.322/.533 so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zac Gallen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Gallen Stats
- Zac Gallen (4-1) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his seventh start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Gallen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.15), fourth in WHIP (.770), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Gallen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 26
|6.1
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 21
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|at Marlins
|Apr. 16
|6.2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Padres
|Apr. 4
|6.0
|7
|5
|4
|3
|1
Geraldo Perdomo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
Perdomo Stats
- Geraldo Perdomo has 23 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .383/.456/.617 slash line so far this year.
Perdomo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
