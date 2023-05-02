The Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13) and Texas Rangers (17-11) square off in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the Rangers a series win over the Yankees.

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (4-1) for the Diamondbacks and Jon Gray (1-1) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.15 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.91 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (1-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts over 25 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 6.0 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .227 batting average against him.

Gray is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year.

Gray will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.0 frames per outing.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Gallen (4-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed four hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 2.15 ERA this season with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across six games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.15), fourth in WHIP (.770), and fifth in K/9 (12.2).

