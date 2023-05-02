How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS is the place to tune in to watch the Stars and the Kraken take the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.