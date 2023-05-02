How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
The Stars game against the Kraken can be seen on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS, so tune in to catch the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
|3/11/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|4-3 (F/OT) DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.