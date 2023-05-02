The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Bookmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this matchup, assigning them +160 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-190).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 8-15-23 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 47-21-14.

In the 28 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-12 record (good for 32 points).

The 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored exactly two goals in 16 games this season (5-4-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars are 43-7-6 in the 56 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 92 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 14-5-7 record (35 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 36 games. The Stars finished 17-11-8 in those matchups (42 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

