Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Prop bets for Seguin in that upcoming Stars-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is +3.

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 38 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 76 games this year, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Seguin goes over his points over/under is 56.5%, based on the odds.

Seguin has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 6 50 Points 0 21 Goals 0 29 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.