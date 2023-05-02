Wyatt Johnston will be in action Tuesday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In 23 of 82 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 36 of 82 games this year, Johnston has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 82 games this season, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Johnston goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 3 41 Points 3 24 Goals 2 17 Assists 1

