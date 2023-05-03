Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Logan Webb on the hill for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 22nd in baseball with 27 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Houston ranks 24th in MLB, slugging .370.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Houston ranks 13th in runs scored with 135 (4.5 per game).

The Astros rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.

Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is fifth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).

The Astros have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.204).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.54 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Valdez is aiming to secure his sixth quality start in a row in this game.

Valdez is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants - Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away Jose Urquidy Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Garcia Logan Gilbert 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.