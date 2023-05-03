How to Watch the Astros vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will see Logan Webb on the hill for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball with 27 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Houston ranks 24th in MLB, slugging .370.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
- Houston ranks 13th in runs scored with 135 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .315.
- Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff is fifth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- The Astros have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.204).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (2-3) takes the mound for the Astros in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.54 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Valdez is aiming to secure his sixth quality start in a row in this game.
- Valdez is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the mound.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Aaron Nola
|4/29/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Wheeler
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Ross Stripling
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Logan Gilbert
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
