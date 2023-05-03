Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (18-11) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on May 3) at 2:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 17 times and won 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 11-5, a 68.8% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 184.

The Rangers' 3.45 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule