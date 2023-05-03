Rangers vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Texas Rangers will send a hot-hitting Adolis Garcia to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
The Rangers are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+105). The total for the contest has been listed at 8 runs.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-125
|+105
|8
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 17 total times this season. They've gone 11-6 in those games.
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Texas has an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Rangers a 55.6% chance to win.
- Texas has played in 29 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-9-2).
- The Rangers have had a run line set for just two games this season, and covered in both.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-5
|6-6
|7-3
|11-8
|14-8
|4-3
