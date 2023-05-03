The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien and others in this game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Heaney has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Apr. 27 6.0 4 3 3 6 1 vs. Athletics Apr. 22 6.0 5 2 2 4 2 at Astros Apr. 16 5.0 2 0 0 4 3 vs. Royals Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 0 10 2 vs. Orioles Apr. 4 2.2 7 7 7 2 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 32 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.359/.470 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 28 hits with four doubles, eight home runs, 10 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .259/.320/.519 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 30 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 27 hits with seven doubles, two triples, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .265/.313/.490 on the season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Rockies Apr. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Apr. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Apr. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

