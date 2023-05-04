Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Benn's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn has averaged 15:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +23).

In 30 of 82 games this season Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 7 78 Points 8 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 6

