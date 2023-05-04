Thursday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0.

Tune in for the Stars-Kraken matchup on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Stars are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players