Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, broadcast on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead 1-0 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -195 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Kraken (+165)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (40-23).
- Dallas has an 18-6 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -195 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 66.1% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
