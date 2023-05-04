Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 9:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 117-112 loss to the Lakers, Curry tallied 27 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Curry, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.4 31.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.2 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.0 PRA 42.5 41.8 41.6 PR 36.5 35.5 36.6 3PM 5.5 4.9 4.8



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

Curry has taken 20.2 shots per game this season and made 10.0 per game, which account for 15.3% and 15.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 4.9 per game.

Curry's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Warriors average 104.8 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Lakers concede 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Lakers are 15th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have given up 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 38 27 6 3 6 0 1 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.