Wyatt Johnston Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Johnston? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +285)
Johnston Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.
- Johnston has netted a goal in a game 23 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Johnston has posted an assist in a game 16 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Johnston's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.
- Johnston has an implied probability of 26% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|4
|41
|Points
|3
|24
|Goals
|2
|17
|Assists
|1
