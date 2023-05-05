Alex Bregman -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .212 with four doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.1% of those games.

He has homered in 12.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (9.7%).

In 16 games this year (51.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (66.7%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings