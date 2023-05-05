Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Alex Bregman -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .212 with four doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 31 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bregman has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (9.7%).
- In 16 games this year (51.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (2-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday, April 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks sixth, .923 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
