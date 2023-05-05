The Seattle Mariners and Ty France head into the first of a three-game series against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds. A 7-run total has been listed for this game.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -135 +110 7 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • The Astros have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their foes are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +110 or more twice this season and split those games.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 16 of 31 chances this season.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
8-11 8-4 5-4 11-11 12-12 4-3

