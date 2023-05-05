On Friday, Jeremy Pena (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .236 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Pena has had a hit in 20 of 31 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits eight times (25.8%).

In six games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this season (38.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 of 31 games (61.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings