Jonah Heim -- with an on-base percentage of .297 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim leads Texas in OBP (.371) and total hits (25) this season.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 43rd in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Heim has had a hit in 17 of 25 games this season (68.0%), including multiple hits seven times (28.0%).

In 24.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this year (48.0%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (28.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (24.0%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

