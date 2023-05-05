On Friday, Kyle Tucker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker is batting .259 with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.

In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (41.9%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (32.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

