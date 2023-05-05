Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Kyle Tucker (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker is batting .259 with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
- In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (29.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 31), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (41.9%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (32.3%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.48).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (2-0) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Friday, April 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 1.82 ERA ranks sixth, .923 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 20th.
